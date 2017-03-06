Elizabeth Barclay – Cumberland

Elizabeth Barclay, 78, of Cumberland, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017. She dedicated her life to nursing and her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Nicole DeVasto, Paula Young, and Michelle Letourneau, and her five grandchildren.

Her funeral and burial were private. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.ASPCA.org.

