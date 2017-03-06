Flooding closes B.F. Norton Elementary at least until Thursday

Cumberland High and Cumberland Hill suffer minor damage, too

CUMBERLAND – B.F. Norton Elementary School was closed Monday after a crack in a "uni-vent" this weekend spewed water over several second-floor classrooms, then leaked onto the first floor - taking ceiling tiles with it - and finally cascaded down stairways.

At least five or six classrooms in the Valley Falls school were damaged along with educational supplies.

School Supt. Bob Mitchell said parents would be notified about the extent of damage, but he wasn't expecting the cleanup to be completed and school reopened until Thursday.

Also last weekend, a heater on the second floor of the high school broke, causing some damage to the auditorium below.

Finally, the McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School saw similar damage to a classroom.

B.F. Norton Principal Dina Cerra says the school’s custodian noticed the flooding early Monday morning in Ellen Carruso’s grade 3 classroom on the second floor.

The announcement went out to parents just before 7 a.m. The bus company was directed to pick up any B.F. Norton kids at their normal bus stops and drop them off at Garvin Elementary, where their parents were called to pick them up.

Members of the crew told Cerra on Monday that the cleaning would take days. Before students can return, teachers will need to write up an inventory list to make note of what’s lost. That includes some technology equipment, science kits and other supplies, Cerra said.

Crews Monday were checking walls/bookshelves for moisture levels, and pulling out any material that’s deemed wet and will need replastering.

All the school casualties were attributed to the extreme weather. Only B.F. Norton was closed. See Thursday's Breeze for more pictures and follow the website for updates.