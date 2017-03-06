Flooding shuts down B.F. Norton Elementary

3/6/2017

Photo by Bill Dennen of the School Committee
No school Tuesday, either

CUMBERLAND – B.F. Norton Elementary School was closed Monday after a crack in a unit heater this weekend spewed water over several second-floor classrooms, then leaked onto the first floor - taking ceiling tiles with it - and finally cascaded down stairways.

At least five or six classrooms in the Valley Falls school were damaged along with educational supplies.

School Supt. Bob Mitchell said parents will be notified later on Monday about the extent of damage, but he wasn't expecting the cleanup to be complete until at least Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Also last weekend, a heater on the second floor of the high school broke, causing some damage to the auditorium below.

Finally, the McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School saw similar damage to a classroom.

All the school casualties were attributed to the extreme weather. Only B.F. Norton was closed. See Thursday's Breeze for more pictures and follow the website for updates.

Louis Tavares of Clean Care of New England vacuums up water in a hallway at B.F. Norton Elementary School in Cumberland Monday afternoon. The company was called in to address a flooding issue at the school after a custodian discovered the mess early Monday morning. (Breeze photo by Brittany Ballantyne)
B.F. Norton Elementary is closed Monday after flooding was discovered at the school's campus early in the morning. Principal Dina Cerra says the water damaged ceiling tiles, causing a mess in classrooms and hallways, like the corridor pictured above. School is not expected to re-open earlier than this Thursday. (Breeze photo by Brittany Ballantyne)