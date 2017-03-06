Flooding shuts down B.F. Norton Elementary

No school Tuesday, either

CUMBERLAND – B.F. Norton Elementary School was closed Monday after a crack in a unit heater this weekend spewed water over several second-floor classrooms, then leaked onto the first floor - taking ceiling tiles with it - and finally cascaded down stairways.

At least five or six classrooms in the Valley Falls school were damaged along with educational supplies.

School Supt. Bob Mitchell said parents will be notified later on Monday about the extent of damage, but he wasn't expecting the cleanup to be complete until at least Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Also last weekend, a heater on the second floor of the high school broke, causing some damage to the auditorium below.

Finally, the McLaughlin Cumberland Hill Elementary School saw similar damage to a classroom.

All the school casualties were attributed to the extreme weather. Only B.F. Norton was closed. See Thursday's Breeze for more pictures and follow the website for updates.