Gerry McVeigh – Lincoln

On March 3 at 5:30 p.m., a unique individual was lost with the unexpected passing of Gerry "Rocket Man" McVeigh as the result of a stroke. He was the middle son of the late James and Gladys (Davies) McVeigh.

Gerry was a graduate of Lincoln High School as a member of the first class to spend four years there. He then attended college with a major in nursing and later studied to be a certified RN anesthetist, a career he followed his whole life.

Gerry loved music and played with the Boot Hill Band as their drummer. He loved adventure and was certified to set off commercial fireworks. He was also certified by the American Heart Association as an Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support Instructor (ACLS).

He is survived by his brothers, James of Englewood, of Florida, and Shawn of Lincoln. He also leaves his nephews, Steven, Scott and Shawn; his ex-wife, Joanne Labossiere, his best friend Gary Puget, and his buddies from the Boot Hill Band, and other musical friends.

A celebration of his life will be held in the future. In memory of Gerry, please do a kind deed for someone who is in need.

Arrangements by the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Avenue, Lincoln. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com .