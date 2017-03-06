Glocester man charged with possession of marijuana, cocaine

GLOCESTER – Kyle Masse, 23, of Glocester was taken into custody Friday morning after members of the Glocester Police Department, with the assistance of the Warwick Police Department, executed a court authorized search warrant.

Masse, of 39 Richardson Clearing Trail, was taken into custody after members of the Glocester Police Department received information that he was selling marijuana and cocaine from his home.

Once at the residence police seized: about five pounds of processed marijuana, roughly over 75 grams of cocaine, ”Shatter”, a cannabis extract, packaging materials, digital scale and about $4,700.00.

Masse appeared in 3rd District Court and was charged with the following: possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture & deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture & deliver, possession of marijuana 1-5 Kilo, and possession with the intent to manufacture & deliver tetrahydrocannabimols. All charges are felonies and a plea of not guilty was entered.

Masse was held on $40,000.00 with surety bail and his next court date is scheduled for May 26, 2017.