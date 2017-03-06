Police investigate after three shot in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS – Police are investigating after three men were shot on Earle Street Sunday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of 154 Earle St. for a report of a shooting. They determined that there were two gunshot victims on scene, Darwin Stroble, 42, and Rashawn Clark, 21. Both were being treated at Rhode Island Hospital.

It was discovered soon after that Attleboro police had identified a male, Troyed Adams, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound believed to be connected to the incident on Earle Street. Adams is also being treated at an area hospital.

All three men who were shot are expected to survive.

Two guns and six spent casing were seized from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.