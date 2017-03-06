Constance Theresa Ponanski – South Kingstown

Constance Theresa (Cinq-Mars) Ponanski, 93, of South Kingstown, formerly of Woonsocket, R.I., and Millville, Mass., died peacefully assured of her family’s everlasting love on March 5, 2017, at South County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Connie was born Sept. 16, 1923, in Winooski, Vt., the second of four children of Delores (Lareau) and Anthony (Antonio) Cinq-Mars. The family relocated from their Essex Junction, Vt., dairy farm to Woonsocket in 1938, where Connie married Nicholas J. Ponanski and had five children.

She was employed as a spinner in local mills and later worked in Rhode Island Hospital before retiring in 1983 to Millville, where she completely restored her 1837 home.

She loved farm life, delighted in flower gardening and serving blueberry pancakes with maple syrup. She was affectionately known to neighbors as the “Flower Lady of Millville” for her spectacular rock-wall garden of creeping phlox. Connie later moved to Wakefield where she continued to cultivate an extensive garden. She possessed a gentle soul. Spring was her favorite season and garden centers her favorite destination.

Connie was pre-deceased by her parents, husband and siblings: Gertrude, who became Sister Ste. Marie Conrad of the Order P.O.M.; Isabelle Fregeau and Conrad Cinq-Mars; three sons-in-law: Robert Brouillette, Joseph DiColella and David Bruyere; and a great-grandchild twin, Jacob Brouillette. She is survived by her children: Evelyn Brouillette, Irene (DiColella) Bruyere, Carole (Robert) Richer and Diane (Jeffrey) Jones, of South County, R.I., and Alan (Susan Kinsman) Ponanski of East Haddam, Conn.; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m., at St. Charles Church, 190 North Main St., Woonsocket, with burial to follow in St. Charles Cemetery. We encourage family and friends to plant perennial flowers in celebration of Connie’s life and memory.