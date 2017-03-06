Woonsocket offers reward for information on vandal who hit park sign

WOONSOCKET — City officials are asking for the public's help in finding out who knocked over the granite sign that welcomes guests to United Veterans Council of Woonsocket Armed Forces Park.

The sign was believed to have been struck on Friday, Feb. 24 by someone driving a 2004 GMC pickup, according to police who analyzed evidence at the scene. A caller reported the damage around 11 p.m. that evening, and a separate witness stated that there was a black pickup in the area around the same time. The driver is believed to have struck the sign and then left the scene.

A $500 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the culprit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woonsocket Police at 401-766-1212.

The sign was dedicated to Woonsocket veterans in a ceremony in 2014 marking the entrance to roughly half acre park on Davison Avenue.