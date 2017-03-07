Cumberland man arrested on sexual assault charges

CUMBERLAND – Lucas Tiberio, 31, a resident of 1325 Mendon Road, has been indicted on three counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault involving a 15-year old girl. The incidents happened in Warwick, according to the Office of Attorney General.

Tiberio was arrested on March 3 and arraigned in Kent County Superior Court the same day. The court set March 16 for determination of an attorney and March 23 for a pretrial conference.