For 35th year, Pawtucket celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a parade

PAWTUCKET– Pawtucket residents, city officials, elected leaders and visitors gathered Saturday to celebrate the city's 35th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade stepped off from Division Street behind McCoy Stadium, proceeding along Walcott Street en route to Pawtucket City Hall, where a large, freshly painted, green shamrock awaited marchers.

The shamrock was painted by Mayor Donald Grebien and members of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, including Rep. Mary Duffy Messier, Arthur Brunell, and Tom Duffy, along with the Pawtucket Department of Public Works.

The grand marshal for this year’s event was Parade Committee member Thomas Rogers. Local high school marching bands and other organizations marched along the chilly parade route.

The Guinness Irish 5K road race preceded the parade.

“The festivity and cheer surrounding the St. Patrick’s Day parade in our community is unlike any other event,” said Grebien.