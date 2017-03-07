For 35th year, Pawtucket celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a parade

3/7/2017

Mermaid Alyssa Allen, of Pawtucket, rides in comfort during the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Day Parade through downtown Pawtucket last Saturday. (Breeze photos by Bill Murphy)

PAWTUCKET– Pawtucket residents, city officials, elected leaders and visitors gathered Saturday to celebrate the city's 35th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade stepped off from Division Street behind McCoy Stadium, proceeding along Walcott Street en route to Pawtucket City Hall, where a large, freshly painted, green shamrock awaited marchers.

The shamrock was painted by Mayor Donald Grebien and members of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, including Rep. Mary Duffy Messier, Arthur Brunell, and Tom Duffy, along with the Pawtucket Department of Public Works.

The grand marshal for this year’s event was Parade Committee member Thomas Rogers. Local high school marching bands and other organizations marched along the chilly parade route.

The Guinness Irish 5K road race preceded the parade.

“The festivity and cheer surrounding the St. Patrick’s Day parade in our community is unlike any other event,” said Grebien.

Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee shows his green, which was hidden beneath the overcoat he wore to keep warm, during the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Day Parade last Saturday.
The Cycling Murrays battle the cold temperatures and this narrow stretch of Walcott Street as they perform in the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Day Parade last Saturday.
Ed McGettigan, of Pawtucket, marches with a group from the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
The Rhode Island Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums march in the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Tom Rogers, a longtime member of the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Parade Committee, was the Grand Marshal for the 35th St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

