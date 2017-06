Celebration planned for March 17

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host its annual St. Patrick’s and St. Joseph’s Day Party on Friday, March 17, at 12:30 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by Mary King, a Celtic harpist. Light refreshments will also be served.

The cost is $2 per person. Sign-up in the Senior Center’s second-floor office. For more information, call 401-728-7582.