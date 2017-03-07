City middle schoolers participating in NASA event Saturday

PAWTUCKET – Students from Slater and Goff middle schools will present research findings at a Statewide Student Showcase event this Saturday, March 11, at Rhode Island College in Providence.

The STEM event, from 10 a.m. to noon, was developed through a partnership between NASA, the Rhode Island Department of Education, and the U.S. Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Center grant program. Rhode Island was one of 15 states selected to participate in the partnership, which is designed to engage students in the STEM disciplines. The Pawtucket middle schools are among nine schools in the state participating in Saturday’s event.

To learn more about 21st Century Community Learning Centers in Rhode Island, visit www.RIDE.ri.gov .