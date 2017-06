Cooking demo at the Senior Center Tuesday

PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will hold a cooking demonstration on Tuesday, March 14, at 12:30 p.m., in the Blackstone Café, located on the third floor.

The program is designed to provide nutritional education for senior citizens, as well as provide incentives to buy fresh, healthy food.

For more information, call 401-728-7582.