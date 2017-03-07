Hawks ground Saints for D-I title

SRA turns attention to Open Tournament, matchup with Classical as number two seed

WARWICK – The St. Raphael Academy boys’ basketball team kept up with Bishop Hendricken High at the beginning of their Division I championship game on Sunday night, but the defending state champion Hawks ended up putting away the Saints, 63-54, at CCRI-Warwick’s Vin Cullen Field House for their 14th straight victory and the top seed in the Open Tournament.

“They hurt us on the boards,” SRA head coach Thomas “Saar” Sorrentine said of Hendricken, which last lost a game on Jan. 13 to the Saints. “And they did to us what we wanted to do to them. They extended the floor, and they gave us a short clock once we got over halfcourt. We had trouble getting into our offense.

“And they did a good job on Peter (Wilson). They kept shuffling guys in and out to play him man-to-man.”

Wilson, the Saints’ standout senior guard who was one of the state’s top scorers this year, averaging nearly 21 points per game, was limited to nine, but stepping up for the Saints was Willie Washington, who scored 21 points.

In the two team’s matchup in January, the Saints belted the Hawks, 71-46. At that point, the Hawks were down some players and the Saints had been unbeaten, but two weeks later, the Saints were defeated by East Providence, while Hendricken began its win streak, as well as made a huge addition to its lineup.

“(Hendricken) ended up picking up Tyrone Weeks,” Sorrentine said of the transfer student from Pilgrim. “He makes a big difference. He’s long and he rebounds.”

The Hawks, who are 19-2, broke open a tight game by using an eight-point run to take a 14-6 lead, but the Saints, who are 17-4, were able to crawl back into the contest. Wilson hit a basket to cut the Saints’ deficit to 26-20, but the Hawks regained their 10-point advantage, and at the half, they held a 33-24 lead.

In the second half, the Saints got back to within six points again, 46-40, as Washington hit a three-pointer, but the Hawks went back up by 10 again.

Down the stretch, the Saints hit a few more three-pointers and got as close as four points to the lead, but it was too little, too late.

Trevante Jones also scored 14 points for the Saints, while the Hawks were led by Weeks’ 19 points, Justin Mazzulla’s 18, and Isaiah Mylers’ 12.

“Our guys, they all played hard,” Sorrentine said. “We just didn’t get it done this time. (Hendricken) is a good team.”

The Saints will now return to the Open Tournament, which begins on Thursday at four different sites across the state. The Saints will be the number two seed and face 15th-seeded Classical in a 5:30 p.m. matchup at Rhode Island College.

It will be the third meeting between the two D-I teams, with the Saints defeating the Purple during the regular season, 62-49, and in the D-I quarterfinals, 60-57.

“That will be another tough game,” said Sorrentine. “We only beat them by three points the last time. They’re a good team. They’re playing well at the end of the years, so we got to get it back together again and go.”