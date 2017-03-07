Pawtucket’s Guinness Irish 5K draws 722 runners

PAWTUCKET – East Providence’s Rob Gallagher posted a time of 17:08.2 that was good enough to top a field of 722 runners and win last Saturday morning’s Guinness Irish 5K, the first race in the popular Tour de Patrick 3.1-mile series that takes place every March in Rhode Island.

Gallagher crossed the finish line in front of City Hall with a 10.5-second lead over the second-place finisher, North Providence’s Adam Coogan. Taking third place was Johnston’s David Hurley in a time of 17:54.2.

The top female finisher was Newport’s Lea Cure, who was 20th overall, with a time of 21:57.2, and finishing second in 22:10.7 was Julie Dragon of Framingham, Mass.

Among local runners, St. Raphael Academy sophomore Reilly Johnston was the top finisher, placing fourth in 18:39.2.

Pawtucket’s Stephen Oliveira finished 12th in 20:54.4, and Brian Trahan won the men’s 60-69 age division titlalso e in 23:53.2.

The other two races in the Tour de Patrick series are the Guinness St. Pat’s 5K, which will take place on Saturday, March 18, at the Rhode Island Statehouse on Smith Street in Providence, and the Guinness Shamrock Shuffle 5K, which will be held on Saturday, March 25, at North Kingstown High.