Senior Center offers nutrition workshops

PAWTUCKET – The Leon A. Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host free nutrition workshops, led by URI’s Snap-Ed program, on Tuesdays, March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 13, at 12:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to make smart food choices, and take home tools to make healthy food choices. This program is free to seniors 55+. Call Timothy Sandy at 401-725-6444.