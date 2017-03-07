Tolman Class of ‘67 holds 50th reunion dinner June 10

PAWTUCKET – The Tolman High School Class of 1967 will hold its 50th reunion dinner on Saturday, June 10, at Al’s Waterfront, 28 Water St., East Providence.

There will be a Meet and Greet on Friday, June 9, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Chelo’s Hometown Bar and Grille on Newport Avenue. For the reunion itself, there will be a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., class pictures at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information contact Al Pellegrini, allizp2@cox.net / 401-639-7417, Jude Gold Barucha, yogijude1@gmail.com / 917-771-7554 or Charlene Pacet Dundie, Charlenedundie@gmail.com / 914-643-3887.