Tolman’s Cayo posts 2-2 record at New England Wrestling Championships

PROVIDENCE – Tolman High senior Isaac Cayo wrapped up his marvelous high school career by reaching the quarterfinals and posting a 2-2 record in the 220-pound class of last weekend’s New England Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

Cayo, who became the first Pawtucket high school wrestler to capture a state title at the previous weekend’s RIIL Championships, picked up his two wins by identical 3-2 scores, defeating Davyn Peterson of Putnam, Conn., in his opening match and Cumberland High sophomore Jaylen Reynolds in the consolation round and in a rematch of their state title match.