Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites now open

PROVIDENCE – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites, funded by United Way of Rhode Island in partnership with Citizens Bank, are now open in several locations.

Organizations operating as VITA sites, providing help for the upcoming tax season, were awarded funds through the United Way’s latest three-year VITA grant process.

Each site is trained and certified by the IRS and staffed by specially trained volunteers who ensure that individuals who are eligible can access important tax credits – such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit – which reduce tax burden and often lead to a larger tax refund.

Many locations will offer assistance in both English and Spanish. Returns may also be filed electronically to expedite refunds.

The following local agencies are among those to receive funding to operate as VITA sites: Rhode Island Community Action Program Association; Community Action Partnership of Providence; Community Care Alliance; Comprehensive Community Action Program; Tri-Town Community Action Agency; Connecting for Children & Families; Progreso Latino and Woodlawn CDC.

Rhode Islanders interested in scheduling an appointment, should call 2-1-1 to find a location closest to them.