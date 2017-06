Celebrate Ireland at Greenville Library Saturday

SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host Celebrating Ireland in Story and Song on Saturday, March 11, at 4 p.m. A performance by musicians Phil Edmonds, Kevin Fallon, and Mary King will embrace Irish history and culture.

Register by calling the library at 401-949-3630 or by visiting the library’s event calendar at www.yourlibrary.ws .