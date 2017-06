Dish and Dine Book Club meets March 13

SMITHFIELD – The Greenville Library Dish and Dine Book Club will meet at the Smithfield Senior Center, 1 William J. Hawkins Jr. Trail, on Monday, March 13, at 2 p.m.

The group will be reading and preparing dishes from “The Skinnytaste Cookbook: Light on Calories, Big on Flavor,” by Gina Homolka.

Call Cassie at 401-949-3630, ext. 117, to join.