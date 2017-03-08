Tough weekend: La Salle ices Smithfield in state hockey semis

Overtime win in Game 1, 7-2 victory in Game 2 help Rams sweep best-of-three series

SMITHFIELD – After suffering a 3-2 overtime loss the previous night in the opener of their best-of-three Championship Division semifinal-round series, the Smithfield High boys’ hockey team could not keep up with La Salle Academy last Saturday night and suffered a 7-2 loss at the Smithfield Municipal Rink that clinched the series for the Rams and sent them into the state finals against Bishop Hendricken.

“La Salle took it to us,” Smithfield head coach Rob Jackson said. “Right from the start, they were flying, and I have to give credit where credit is due. They’re fast, they’re tough, they play hard, and they play with a chip on their shoulder, and we didn’t respond the way that we needed to respond. I don’t know if it was nerves or it was tough losing that (opening) game.

"I still think we have as good or a better team than any team in the state, and I mean that whole-heartedly," continued Jackson. "Obviously, we lost two games, they get to go on, and we're going home, but I’m really proud of the way my team played.”

In last Friday night's loss, the Sentinels had the lead until the Rams tied the score with 30 seconds to play in regulation. In Saturday's game, Smithfield never had the lead, but the Sentinels tied the score at 1-1 before La Salle erupted for five straight goals, the final two on empty-netters in the third period.

“They worked as hard as they could,” Jackson said about his team. “Their work ethic – they stuck together through it all. But for whatever reason, we just weren’t able to play the hockey that we’ve been able to play all season. We really weren’t."

Friday's loss saw Luca Ragosta score twice in the first 2:49 of the second period to give Smithfield a 2-0 lead. But La Salle came back with a power-play goal later in the period, and after Drew Edwards scored the equalizer to send the game into overtime, the Rams won the game 42 seconds into overtime on a goal by Logan Liljeberg.

“It was devastating,” Jackson said. “When you’re winning 2-1 with 30 seconds left and they tie it up, and then go into overtime and beat you on the first shift, that's a tough one to swallow, especially when you thought that you were going to come out of there with a victory.”

With 9:44 to go in the first period of Saturday's game, the Rams got on the board with a goal by Matthew Pimental, but two minutes later the Sentinels tied the score on a shorthanded goal from James Bellavoine that was assisted by Logan Clavet.

But after the Rams regained the lead with 2:30 to go in the period, they added two more goals in the second and three in the third, including two shorthanded, empty-net goals.

The Sentinels were never able to recover, and they were forced to play most of the third period without their goalie, sophomore Hogan Nelson, in net so they could have an extra skater on the ice.

Smithfield senior David Goolgasian gave the Sentinels one more goal with 5:26 to play in the game.

“We showed up today, we had a good talk, and we seemed pretty loose, but La Salle played really well,” Jackson said. “We had a great season. This could arguably be one of the best seasons in the history of our program. Obviously, Coach (Reynolds) Lillibridge was here 28 years, so I’m not going to speak on that behalf, but from my standpoint, this was my 10th year here, and only the 2010 season was as solid as this season. Those two seasons were the best I’ve had as a head coach here.”

Jackson went on to highlight some of his seniors, who played in their last high school hockey game. He received contributions from senior Anthony Micoli, who had not played a regular shift until the last game of the season, when he scored a goal. From there, he played a regular shift throughout the playoffs.

Tim Vennema "was a great asset to our team, especially over the last two years," Jackson said of Vennema, who was the Sentinels' leading scorer in the playoffs last year. "After his sophomore year, he came to me and asked what he could do and we talked about strength and speed. He dropped 45 points, became faster, and started on varsity from there on out."

Kyle Wagner, a goalie, was a transfer from Bishop Feehan, and even though he was not a starter, he was still a big part of the team, Jackson said. Chris Paiva also moved from forward to defense after Ryan Falls broke his collarbone, and Jackson also praised him as well.

As for the scoring production, most of it came from Ragosta, Goolgasian, and Jimmy Varin.

“Luca Ragosta, he’s a gifted player,” Jackson reported. “He’s got a tremendous skill set. David Goolgasian is an absolute warrior, and Jimmy Varin is a coach’s dream. He does all the little things right all the time.”