Land Trust and Conservation Commission annual meeting is March 14

SCITUATE – The Scituate Conservation Commission and Scituate Land Trust will host their 15th annual meeting at the Chopmist Hill Center, Chopmist Hill Road, on Tuesday, March 14, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The meeting will feature “The Natural History of Bats in Rhode Island,” with a focus on white-nose syndrome, a disease that kills bats while they hibernate.

The meeting will also include the presentation of the 2017 Alice M. Howland Conservation Award.