Papier-mache workshop begins March 15

SCITUATE – Hope Library, 374 North Road, will offer a papier-mache workshop on Wednesdays, March 15, 29 and April 12, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Create your own papier-mache Fantasy Island with dinosaurs roaming the land. Come prepared to get your hands dirty. Class space is limited.

Register by calling the library at 401-821-7910.