Ponaganset finally defeats Scituate

Chieftains’ 83-81 victory in D-III quarterfinals halts Spartans' 10-game win streak

NORTH SCITUATE – After suffering countless heartbreaking losses to its neighboring rival, Scituate High, the Ponaganset High boys’ basketball team gave everything it had last Tuesday night, Feb. 28, and incorporated some defense to hold on for a 83-81 victory in their Division III quarterfinal-round game at the Spartans' home court.

“It’s been a while,” Ponaganset head coach Roger Forand said about beating Scituate. “We played them last Thursday (Feb. 23), knowing as soon as that game was over, we had them again.”

The last game of the regular season had no consequences for either side, but both teams met at Ponaganset High and the Spartans, which had clinched the Division III-North title with a 13-4 record, came out with a 83-70 win that was their 10th in a row. That also gave them a sweep of their regular-season series, for they had defeated the Chieftains earlier in the season, 67-61.

“We did some things a little differently to prepare,” Forand said. “The boys worked their butts off for four days in practice and it paid off. And for the seniors, for all of the kids, we’ve been close, but it was time. We just talked about if you’re only going to win one game, you beat them in the playoffs. You send them home and advance.”

The Chieftains led through most of the game, but with Scituate’s perimeter shooting, the Spartans could never be counted out. It was a scoring bonanza from the start, but while the Spartans did not always have the hot hand, the Chieftains were ready.

“Every kid that stepped on the floor tonight, and even the guys on the bench, were completely into it and helped each other,” Forand remarked. “And in practice, it’s sort of like playing football; we had kids who came up from JV to specifically mimic what Scituate does. We had three-point shooters who came up, and that’s all they did, shoot the ball for three. That’s what Scituate does.”

Both teams combined for 23 three-pointers, with the Chieftains hitting 13 of them. Multiple three-pointers were scored by Ponaganset's Kyle Cullen, Hayden Braga, Joe Palazzo, Cal Parrillo, and Steven DelSesto, as well as Scituate's Sean Tipple, Steve Santanelli, Sam Owens, and Chris St. Pierre.

The Spartans never held the lead in the first half, which saw the Chieftains head into the break with a 41-38 advantage, but they grabbed their first lead of the night, 42-41, in the opening minute of the second half on a bucket from Fox Fay, who led all scorers with 24 points,

That was how the second half turned out, as one team went up, only to see the other answer back, but with just under three minutes left in the game, Scituate took its final lead on a pair of free throws by Gino Forte that made it a 70-69 game.

Braga then hit a three to give Ponaganset back the lead, and after Fay tied the score at 72-72, DelSesto hit a key three to give the Chieftains a 75-72 lead they wouldn't give up.

With 41 seconds to play, Owens cut the Scituate deficit to two points, 80-78, and seconds later, he stole the ball from the Chieftains and was wide open for a jumper, but he was off his mark and Braga grabbed the rebound.

As the seconds ticked down, the Chieftains made the most of their free throws, as DelSesto hit his first of two shots and Palazzo hit both of his for the 83-78 advantage.

But Scituate struck back when Tipple shot a three-pointer that again made it a two-point game and forced Spartan head coach Ralph Apici to immediately call a timeout with two second on the clock. But the Chieftains threw the inbounds pass down the other end of the court where it was touched, and the clock ran out for the win.

The Chieftains had five players score in double digits. Palazzo led the way with 18 points, while Parrillo scored 16, Ryan Smith added 13, Braga 11, and Cullen 10.

Scituate also had five players score in double figures, as Fay led with 24 points, Owens scored 14, Tipple had 11, and St. Pierre and Santanelli each added 10.

Unfortunately for the Chieftains, their playoff run came to an end three nights later when they dropped a 73-52 loss to Wheeler in the semifinals at Roger Williams University. Braga scored 15 points and Palazzo added 13 to lead the Chieftains offensively.