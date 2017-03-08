Recycle electronics and rigid plastics Saturday in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Two recycling events will be held at the Smithfield Department of Public Works, 3 Spragueville Road, on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.

• Electronics recycling with Indie Cycle will accept computers, routers, monitors, TVs, laptops, mice, keyboards, ink-jet printers, toner cartridges, wires/cables, microwaves, CD/DVD players, phones, stereo equipment, and more, free of charge. For a complete list of accepted items, as well as items accepted for a $10 disposal fee and items not accepted, visit www.indiecycle.blogspot.com .

• There will also be rigid plastic recycling available. Bring plastic toys, play sets, buckets without metal handles, plastic drums, barrels, garbage cans, and more. Not accepted: PVP pipe, vinyl siding, garden hoses or plastic film.

Contact the Smithfield Recycling Department for more information at 401-233-1034, ext. 105, or recycle@smithfieldri.com.