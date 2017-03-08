Scituate scholarship fund now accepting submissions

SCITUATE – Applications are now available at the Guidance Department of Scituate High School for the 2017 Scituate Scholarship Fund scholarships.

To be eligible, a student must be a resident of Scituate and be graduating from an accredited secondary school in 2017.

Recipients of awards must attend an accredited post-secondary school on a full-time basis starting in the fall of 2017.

Award recipients will be notified in June and checks will be sent in August. Scholarship amounts range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Completed applications must be returned to the Guidance Department at Scituate High School on or before April 26.

For additional information, students can contact Bill Lenox at lenoxen@verizon.net.