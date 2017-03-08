Smithfield’s dosReis, Pagliaro excel in mile at N.E. track meet

ROXBURY, Mass. – Smithfield's Joe dosReis, a sophomore on the La Salle Academy boys' indoor track and field team, took fourth place in the mile in a photo finish to highlight the local athletes that took part in last Saturday's 30th annual New England Championships at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center.

dosReis, who took third place in the 1,500 at the state championship meet two weekends ago, posted a 4:19.04 time that was .004 of a second quicker than the fifth-place finisher and .006 of a second quick than the sixth-place runner.

Taking 12th in the mile in 4:29.90 was Smithfield senior John Pagliaro, and also placing in the top 30 of their respective events were Scituate senior Matt Vinacco in the boys' 1,000 (22nd, 2:40.87), Smithfield senior Sydney Bagus in the girls' 2-mile (24th place, 11:45.66), and Smithfield junior Una Treanor in the girls' 2-mile (12:11.71).