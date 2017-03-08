Pawtucket man pleads guilty to dealing heroin and cocaine

Domingo “J” Silva, age 32, of Pawtucket, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Superior Court Justice Robert Krause to three counts of delivering heroin, one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin, one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence. Under the terms of the plea, Silva was sentenced to 30 years with 18 years to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.

Prosecutors say they were prepared to prove that on multiple occasions in November 2015, Silva sold heroin to an undercover Pawtucket police detective. Upon executing a search warrant on a home of a known acquaintance, police seized heroin, cocaine and a .380 caliber Cobra pistol, all determined to belong to the defendant.

Silva was on parole at the time he sold the heroin. He had pleaded guilty in 2002 to second-degree murder for the November 2001 stabbing and killing of Douglas Samuel. At the time, he was sentenced to 35 years with 25 years to serve. He was released on parole on Jan. 24, 2014. His parole violation is pending.

“Domingo Silva has known nothing but violence since he was a teenager. Despite given a second chance to turn his life around and become a productive member of society, he chose to engage in drug trafficking, a choice that landed him right back in prison,” said Attorney Gen. Peter Kilmartin in a statement.

Pawtucket Police Det. Dennis Smith and retired Sgt. Michael Slattery led the investigation and Special Assistant Attorneys General Joseph McBurney and Peter Roklan prosecuted the case on behalf of the Office of Attorney General.