Rao, Briere capture titles at N.E. weight throw championship meet

Ponaganset junior misses state record by 1¾ inches

PROVIDENCE -- Before turning their focus on this weekend’s New Balance National Scholastic Championships in Manhattan, N.Y., Ponaganset junior Gianna Rao and Woonsocket senior Jared Briere were hard at work capturing the first New England weight throw championships of their magnificent careers on Wednesday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

Rao dominated the girls’ competition by unloading a throw of 60 feet, ¼ inches that was more than 11½ feet better than the throw turned in by the runner-up finisher, Lincoln senior Samantha Andrews, and Briere won the boys’ title with a throw of 72-7½ than was nearly seven feet better than Classical’s Kevin Fofanah, who took second place at 65-8.

While Rao and Briere, who two weeks ago, won their first state titles at the RIIL Championships at the PCTA facility, set school records with their winning throws, Rao threatened to break the nine-year-old state record held by Classical’s Victoria Flowers, but she fell 1¾ inches shy of the mark.

“I wasn’t exactly trying for the record,” said Rao, who saw five of her six throws top 60 feet (and the other one result in a foul). “You just have to think about what you’re doing, and that’s what I really focused on. I was consistently in the 60-foot range today, so I’m very happy with that.”

Andrews, who won the state shot put title at the RIIL Championships, delivered a throw of 50-2½ than was a foot off her personal-best throw this season, and none of the other 39 throwers at the competition (which drew athletes from four different states) were able to reach 48 feet.

Lincoln senior Maggie Tarmey was the only other local athlete to finish in the top 15, as she took seventh place with a throw of 45-2.

As for the top 15 in the boys’ event, there were plenty of local names, starting with Woonsocket senior Dilyn Cote, who took his spot on the medal stand by placing sixth in 60-2¼. After Cote were Lincoln juniors Matt Thibaudeau (9th, 57-7) and Evan Grivers (10th, 57-6) and sophomore Garrett Doyle (11th, 57-2¼), and Woonsocket senior Jacob Greenless (12th, 55-10).