Suspect charged in Twin River robbery

State Police, LPD arrest male after highway chase

LINCOLN – State Police have arrested a robbery suspect who allegedly stole a bag of money from Twin River Casino in Lincoln Thursday afternoon.

Marvin Boja, 30, of 60 Chestnut St., Central Falls, was arrested minutes after allegedly grabbing a bag of money from an armored car employee who was delivering bags of cash to an ATM at the casino.

According to Major Dennis Fleming, detective commander, Boja then ran from the scene. A press release reads that witnesses provided a description of the car Boja left the scene in, and two RISP detectives assigned to the “Gaming Unit” at Twin River began a police chase, along with the help of Lincoln Police.

The detectives then followed Boja as he fled on Route 146 into Providence, according to Fleming, before stopping the vehicle on the north side of Providence Place Mall, where Boja was arrested.

He is currently being held pending arraignment this afternoon, and the bag of money was recovered, police said. Boja is charged with larceny over $1,500, as noted in the release.

According to the release, there is no evidence that a weapon was used in the robbery, and the chase did not involve high speeds.