Shirley M. Dexter – Scituate

Shirley M. (Arnold) Dexter, 93, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. She was the beloved wife for 70 years of H. Elton Dexter. Born in Scituate, she was a daughter of the late Howard M. and Viola M. (Wilson) Arnold.

After raising her family, Mrs. Dexter worked as an assistant in the Scituate Tax Collector office for many years. She was very active in the North Scituate Baptist Church and was the longest living member. Mrs. Dexter touched many lives each year by sending a birthday or greeting card to just about anybody she had the privilege of meeting.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son Scott and his wife, Clarisse, son Bradford and his wife, Helen, and daughter Cheryl all of North Scituate. She is the grandmother of Lauren Dexter and Margaux Morisseau; sister of the late Howard M. Arnold Jr. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Claire Arnold and Harriet Smith; many nieces, nephews and their children.

Visitation in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, was held Jan. 31, 2017. The funeral service was held Feb. 1, 2017 in the North Scituate Baptist Church, 619 W. Greenville Rd., N. Scituate. Burial was held in Smithville Cemetery, N. Scituate.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Scituate Baptist Church, PO Box 427, N. Scituate, RI 02857 will be appreciated.

