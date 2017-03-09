North Smithfield man arrested for possession, transfer of child pornography

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A 70-year-old North Smithfield man was arrested on Wednesday, March 8 for possession and transfer of child pornography.

Martin Soltys, 70, of 32 Maple Ave., was picked up by members of the Computer Crimes Unit / Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on the felony charges.

He was arraigned in Third Division District Court before Judge Mary McCaffrey and released on $10,000 personal recognizance with special bail conditions to include no internet access and no contact with minors.