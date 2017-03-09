Woonsocket police arrest suspect in double shooting

WOONSOCKET – City police have arrested one man in connection with a shooting on Foundry Street on Saturday, March 4, but they are still searching for a second man believed to have been involved with the incident.

Diego Garcia, 27, of Woonsocket has been charged with with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after being convicted in a crime of violence, use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, firing in a compact area and disorderly conduct.

The shooting, which reportedly took place around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, left two men seriously injured.

Earlier this week city police announced that they were looking for 22-year-old Joshua Rojas in connection with the crime. According to Detective Sgt. Matthew Ryan, police are still actively searching for Rojas for the same shooting.

Anyone with information are urged to contact police at 401-766-1212 or anonymously at 769-4444.