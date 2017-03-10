Michael H. O'Connell – Burrillville

Michael H. O’Connell entered into eternal life on March 10, 2017.

He is survived by his son, Jonathan O’Connell; daughters Brittany O’Connell, Shelley O’Connell, Rebecca Meadows and Deborah Marsh. He was also the father of the late Donald O’Connell.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, March 12, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the Winfield & Son’s Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice.