Smithfield man arrested after violating parole

On March 8, 2017, members of the Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Michael Ranucci, age 45, of 338 Waterman Avenue, Smithfield, Rhode Island, on a Parole Board Warrant for a Probation Violation on an original charge of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Mr. Ranucci was turned over to officials at the Adult Correctional Institutions Intake Service Center.

This information was made available by the Rhode Island government's detective bureau.