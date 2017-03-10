Smithfield man arrested after violating parole
On March 8, 2017, members of the Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Michael Ranucci, age 45, of 338 Waterman Avenue, Smithfield, Rhode Island, on a Parole Board Warrant for a Probation Violation on an original charge of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Mr. Ranucci was turned over to officials at the Adult Correctional Institutions Intake Service Center.
This information was made available by the Rhode Island government's detective bureau.