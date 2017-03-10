Central Falls police nab suspect in weekend shooting

CENTRAL FALLS – Police have made an arrest in a March 5 shooting on Earle Street. City resident Troy Adams, 32, has been arraigned on gun charges related to the incident.

Police originally responded to the area of 154 Earle Street late Sunday evening for a report of a shooting where it was determined that three people had been shot.

Members of the detective bureau were called to the scene to conduct a comprehensive investigation, and were subsequently able to identify a male subject involved in the altercation. As a result, Central Falls detectives obtained a court authorized arrest warrant Thursday for Adams. He was located Friday in Central Falls and taken into custody without incident.

Adams was arraigned in Sixth District Court Friday afternoon on charges of license required to carry a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence. Bail was set at $30,000 with surety.

This case is still under investigation and an additional arrest may follow. As a result, any information on a possible motive cannot be made public, say police.