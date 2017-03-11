Providence 7th-grade student is State Spelling Bee champ

Youngest contestant, Shrikanth of Lincoln, makes it to final 3

LINCOLN – Despite stumbling on the word “motley,” Amelia Edelsberg of Providence, a 7th-grade student at The Lincoln School, made a comeback and clinched the 2017 State Spelling Bee with the championship word: Magnific.

She was one of 27 students that competed Saturday morning at Lincoln Middle School for a chance to win the competition and move onto the national stage, the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May.

After 18 rounds, Edelsberg and Giovanna Landrie of West Warwick, an 8th-grade student at Deering Middle School, were the final two to share the stage. Landrie had survived 19 rounds at last year’s bee, before losing to two-time state winner Christopher Relyea of Lincoln.

The words “purblind” and “dewlap” caused Laudrie to trip up in the “championship round,” the final stage of the spelling contest.

Making it to the final three was the youngest contestant, 3rd-grade student Aathraey Shrikanth of Lincoln. He attends Blackstone Valley Prep, where he out-spelled students in grades 4 through 7 before advancing to the state bee.

The State Spelling Bee is sponsored by The Valley Breeze, and Tom Ward, publisher, made opening remarks at the event this year. Jared Pliner, reporter/anchor at WPRI-TV 12, served as the pronouncer, and Donna Morelle, former superintendent of the Cumberland School Department, was chief judge.

Joining her on the panel were Martha Correia of Navigant Credit Union and Leigh Martin, professor of English at Community College of Rhode Island.

For the full story and photos of this year's State Spelling Bee, see this week's Breeze editions.