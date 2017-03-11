Powerful storm could bury Rhode Island

Forecasters are calling for a likely powerful nor'easter to batter Rhode Island with heavy snow and strong winds in the coming week. The state could see 12-18 inches of snow by the time the storm ends.

It's still early for certainty, but snow could start falling Tuesday morning and last until Wednesday evening. Experts are predicting possible blizzard conditions leading to major travel disruptions and power outages.

"For many areas in the Northeast, this will likely be the biggest and most impactful storm of the winter," says Accuweather. A large part of New England has an "excellent chance" of seeing at least six inches of snow.