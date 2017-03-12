Blizzard warning in effect for part of the state

A blizzard warning is in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for northwestern Rhode Island, as well as central and northeastern Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Snow could accumulate 13 to 19 inches, with lower amounts south.

The snow should start between 5 and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. It will quickly become heavy, with rates of two to four inches per hour possible at times, especially from late morning into the afternoon.

The heavy snow from Tuesday's nor'easter will make many roads impassable and may produce widespread power outages due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility and additional power outages. Wind gusts could hit 50 miles per hour.

Residents are urged to take regular storm precautions.