Richard Elderkin – Lincoln

Richard Elderkin, 64, of Lincoln passed away peacefully after a 3 month battle from pancreatic cancer Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Nancy L. (Ferruche) Elderkin.

Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Vincent and Barbara (Quinn) Elderkin, he had lived in Lincoln for the past 54 years. He loved to spend time at his home in Maine.

Richard was a graduate of Lincoln High School, where he excelled in several sports, and attended URI where he received his Associate’s Degree.

He was a Vice President in charge of estimating for H. Carr & Sons, Inc., Providence, where he worked for 43 years before retiring in December 2015.

Richard was a former member of Pawtucket Country Club and Lincoln Country Club. He was a coach for the Lincoln Little League. His hobbies included golf, painting, and guitar playing.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Amanda L’Esperance and her husband, Stephen, of Chepachet and Justin Elderkin and his wife, Kerry, of North Andover; Mass.; his five beloved brothers, Steven Elderkin of Lincoln, William Elderkin and his wife, Kathleen, of Cumberland, Thomas Elderkin and his wife, Lynne, of East Greenwich, Peter Elderkin and his wife, Marcie, of Cumberland, and John Elderkin of Woonsocket; his loving sister-in-law, Karen Elderkin of Charlestown; his four beloved grandchildren, Meghan and Connor Elderkin, and Grace and Hannah Simoneau; and his mother-in-law, Gertrude Ferruche, of Chepachet. He was the brother of the late Michael Elderkin and the brother-in-law of the late Denise Elderkin.

A Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held Saturday, March 18, at 4 p.m., at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends may call Saturday from 2 p.m. Following the celebration of Richard’s life, Nancy and her family invite you to join them at 6 p.m. at Wannamoisett Country Club, 96 Hoyt Ave., Rumford (no jeans allowed). His burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Richard’s memory to Lincoln High School Memorial Sports Scholarship, 135 Old River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865 would be appreciated.

For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .