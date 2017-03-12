With storm, early Breeze deadlines

With the approaching snowstorm, The Valley Breeze will advance deadlines Monday.

• If you'd like to place any type of ad March 15-16, including a Classified, please call us as soon as possible Monday. We open at 8:30 a.m. Deadlines on all ads for this week will be early in the afternoon.

• If you'd like to place a news brief for this week's papers, please call or email your local reporter or email to news@valleybreeze.com (fax, 334-9994) by 1 p.m. Monday.

At this time, the office is expected to close on Tuesday. Thank you.