Winter storm warning: We could be measuring in feet

A winter storm warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday as a major winter storm bears down on New England.

The National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow, with precipitation overspreading the region between 4 and 8 a.m. Tuesday. Snow will quickly grow very heavy, with two to four inches per hour falling at times through Tuesday afternoon. Snow will accumulate 12 to 18 inches, with isolated areas getting two feet.

The heavy snow will taper off to snow showers Tuesday night. Snow will make roads impassable and wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour may result in poor visibility and considerable blowing and drifting of snow.

Only travel in an emergency. For those who must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.