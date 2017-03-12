Marcel H. Cartier – Chepachet

Marcel H. Cartier, 65, of Chepachet, R.I., passed away on March 9, 2017, at the Fatima Hospital.

He was the loving husband to Gertrude (Brunelle) Cartier. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Arphidase & Edwardiane (Latour) Cartier.

Marcel worked for the PMI Inc. in Woonsocket for 16 years, previously he worked for General Motors. He liked cutting firewood and enjoyed working on automobiles and lawn motors.

Besides his wife he is survived by his daughters, Paula Cartier of Florida and Angela Robbio of West Warwick, and his brother, Paul Cartier, of North Providence.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Maurice Cartier and Pauline Laliberte.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m. in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. Burial will be held privately. Calling hours are prior to the service from 9:30 until 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.