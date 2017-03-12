Pauline T. Cherwinski – Woonsocket

Pauline T. (Bissonnette) Cherwinski, 87, of Woonsocket, died March 4, 2017, in the Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late Andrew Cherwinski. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Eva (Lalime) Bissonnette.

She leaves four children, Catherine Plante, Robin and Carl Cherwinski, all of North Smithfield, and Linda Mailloux of New York; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her great-great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her son, Andrew Cherwinski and her siblings.

Private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket.

