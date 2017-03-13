Dorothy Poisson – Lincoln

Dorothy Poisson, 90, of Franklin Street, formerly of Sayles Hill Road, Manville, died Friday, March 10, 2017, at Oakland Grove Health Center, Woonsocket.

Born in Manville, a daughter of the late Archille and Anna (Beaudoin) Poisson, she had lived in Manville for most of her life.

Miss Poisson was the owner of Jeanne’s Beauty Shop in Manville, Albion and Woonsocket before retiring.

She was a communicant of St. James Church, Manville, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a longtime Girl Scout leader with St. James Troop, Manville. She was a coach for many years with St. James CYO Softball, and was an officer at the Manville Community Center.

She will best be remembered for volunteer work with many civic and church organizations and fundraisers. If anyone ever needed help, Dot was the first to respond.

She is survived by her best friend and companion, Lorraine Bernard of Lincoln; two sisters-in-law, Annette Poisson of Manville, and Beatrice Poisson of North Smithfield; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was the sister of the late Camille Poisson, Normand Poisson, Aram Poisson, Raoul Poisson, Marcel Poisson, Roland Poisson and Jeanne Poisson; and the sister-in-law of the late Betty Poisson, Rose Poisson, and Jeannette Poisson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 10 a.m., in St. James Church, 33 Division St., Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. James Church, 33 Division Street, Manville, R.I. 02838 would be appreciated.

For directions and guest book, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.