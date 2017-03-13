Nelson W. Boucher Jr. – Cumberland

Nelson W. Boucher Jr. passed peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on March 12. He was the husband of Carol Boucher. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage.

Nelson was the father of Susan Foxon and her husband, Chay, of Cumberland and Scott Boucher and his fiancé, Bethany Delmonico, of Smithfield. He was the father of the late Kristin Boucher.

He was the Papa to two loving granddaughters, Sophia and Emma Foxon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

