Annual spaghetti supper in Scituate

SCITUATE – The Donald Harris 22nd annual spaghetti, meatball, and sausage supper is coming up Saturday, April 29, 2017.

The dinner will be held at North Scituate Baptist Church, located at 619 West Greenville Rd. There are two seatings for the dinner – the first begins at 4:45 p.m and the second begins at 6:15 p.m. the evening of April 29.

The dinner will also include garden salad, escarole soup, and assorted desserts. Music will also be played by the Reggie Centracchio Quintet.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased by calling 401-647-5050. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door.

Proceeds support the Scituate High School scholarship fund.