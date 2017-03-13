DEM, partners preparing for fish study

PAWTUCKET – Representatives for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, U.S. Geological Survey, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began preparations for a study of anadromous (migrating) river herring in the Blackstone River last Thursday. The telemetry study, which will track fish movement and provide detailed information on their behavior, will inform the design of future fish passage.

As part of preparations, brackets were installed below the dam at Main Street in Pawtucket. Those brackets will eventually hold 12 acoustic receivers used to track fish movement.

As part of the study kicking off later this month, approximately 100 herring will be tagged downstream of the dam for four separate collections during the fish migration this spring. The study will wrap up in June, with equipment removed from the river in July.