It’s SRA vs. Shea in Final Four

Saints top Clippers in quarterfinals of Open Tournament

PROVIDENCE – Sunday night’s Open Tournament quarterfinal-round game between the St. Raphael Academy and Cumberland High boys’ basketball teams was a close one, but with just under five minutes to play, the Saints put some distance between themselves and the Clippers and went on to take a 64-50 victory at Brown University’s Pizzitola Center.

With the Elite Eight win, the 2nd-seeded Saints earned a spot in the tournament’s Final Four that will take place this weekend at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center. It will be the Saints’ first trip to the semifinals since they won the state’s first Open Tournament in the 2010-11 season.

“We were hoping we would get there this year,” SRA head coach Tom “Saar” Sorrentine said. “It’s been a battle throughout the season. We’re happy to get there, but now we have to get something done once we’re there.”

Sorrentine added that they will have their work cut out for them, as they will be playing 3rd-seeded crosstown rival Shea on Saturday at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Bishop Hendricken and 5th-seeded North Kingstown will face each other in the other semifinal-round game at 4 p.m.

“That’s going to be a battle,” he said. “Shea is a good team. They’re fast, they rebound the ball, and they can shoot it. The point guard (Erickson Bans) and the big kid inside (Abdul Ajia) are really good.”

As for Sorrentine’s team’s game on Sunday night, the Saints received a tough battle from the 7th-seeded Division II champion Clippers, who sank eight three-pointers in the game. Five of them came from senior Brandon Kolek, who hit five three-pointers, and his last one brought the Clippers to within a point of the Saints, 47-46, with just about seven minutes to go in the game.

“(Cumberland) battled us all the way,” Sorrentine said. “They’re never out of the game with those three-point shooters they have. We’d go up eight or nine (points), and then they’d hit a three and then another three, and now it’s a three-point game. And they played tough on defense. We had to earn all our points.”

After Kolek’s last three-pointer, the Saints started to break away. Willie Washington, who was on fire all night, was fouled and sank both of his free throws to put SRA up by three, 49-46, and Zaheer Santiago also hit a pair of free throws to give the Saints a 51-46 lead with 4:53 to play.

“Zaheer shoots the ball pretty well,” said Sorrentine, who received a spark off the bench from Santiago. “We were trying to get him open, but then (Cumberland) started to play him man-to-man along with Peter (Wilson), and then Willie (Washington) ended up opening up. (Cumberland) did a good job on defense.”

After buckets from Wilson and Washington gave the Saints a nine-point lead, the Clippers were relegated to fouling with 2½ minutes left, and Wilson and Washington hit their free throws to make it a 61-46 game. Baskets by the Kolek brothers, Tyler and Brandon, halted the Saints’ 14-point run, but with under a minute left, the Saints stole the ball and threw it down the court to a wide open Wilson, who put an exclamation point on the victory with a dunk.

“We gave (SRA) the best we could,” Cumberland head coach Gary Reedy said. “They’re a good team. Saar is a great coach; he’s been around for 30-some-odd years, he has his kids well prepared, and it showed. But my kids had nothing to lose. We were playing with house money at this point, and I’m pretty proud of them.”

The Clippers opened the game with leads of 5-2 and 11-4, but the Saints came back to take the lead by knocking down three-pointers. Santiago and Washington hit three-pointers to trim the Clippers’ lead to 14-10, and another three by Washington gave the Saints a 17-14 lead. The Saints eventually led by as many as 11 points, but at halftime, theys held a 33-30 lead.

The Saints were led by Washington, who scored 22 points, and Wilson, who put up 20, and adding nine points each were Trevante Jones and Santiago.

Brandon Kolek scored 21 points to lead the Clippers, while Tyler Kolek added 13 and Jackson Zancan had 10.